Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have become my friends - Trump

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have become my friends, said the U.S. President Donald Trump during the ceremony of signing the Board of Peace Charter as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.

“Today the world is richer safer and very much more peaceful than it was just one year ago. We put out all those fires. A lot of people didn't know, including me, that some of those wars were going on. And some of them were going on for, in one case, 32 years, in another case, 35 years, in another one, 37 years. We were very happy to stop the war that had started with India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. As President, I ended those eight wars in nine months, including Cambodia and Thailand, and by the way, many of the leaders are here. Armenia and Azerbaijan. I mean, a lot of these leaders have become my friends. They're here,” he said.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project is called "Trump's Route to International Peace and Prosperity."

During the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia" and signed a joint appeal by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, Personal Representative OSCE Chairman-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and High-level Planning Groups).