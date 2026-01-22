Sincere dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump in Davos (VIDEO)

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. A sincere dialogue took place in Davos between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and the President of the U.S. Donald Trump, Trend reports.

The informal dialogue took place during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter document within the framework of the World Economic Forum.

The stated goal of the Board of Peace is “to promote stability, restore legitimate governance, and ensure lasting peace in conflict regions,” primarily in the Gaza Strip after the 2023-2025 war.

On January 16, Trump announced his decision to create an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.

Azerbaijan accepted this invitation and informed the American side of its intention to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.