Montenegro launches world's most advanced cancer treatment device (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. A new linear accelerator, TrueBeam—the most advanced device of its kind in the world—was officially inaugurated today at the Oncology Institute of the Clinical Center of Montenegro (KCCG), marking a major step forward in the country's fight against cancer.

Valued at approximately 4 million euros, the device was procured through the Capital Projects Administration, with its installation and staff training completed on schedule.

Minister of Health, Dr. Vojislav Šimun, stated that this project symbolizes a decisive and systemic fight by the state against cancer.

“The procurement of this linear accelerator enables the application of the most advanced form of transcutaneous radiotherapy—highly precise, fast, and efficient, with minimal damage to healthy tissue. Thanks to 4D technology, we can now treat tumors located in organs that move during breathing, such as the lungs, breasts, liver, and adrenal glands—something that was previously impossible. Oncological diseases, unfortunately, are the leading cause of death in our country. Every effort made in the fight against cancer is not just an investment in healthcare—it is an investment in life, hope, and the dignity of every patient. That’s why the Ministry of Health has identified oncology as one of its key strategic areas, directing resources toward modern diagnostics, innovative therapies, treatment accessibility, and building capacity within Montenegro,” said Minister Šimun.

According to the minister, the TrueBeam device put into operation today is equipped with the latest generation of oncology information systems and therapy planning software. These upgrades enable faster treatments, more precise dosimetry, and individualized planning—which translates to shorter therapy durations and greater effectiveness for patients.

“This project is part of a broader modernization process of the Oncology Institute, which also includes the commissioning of a 4D CT simulator last year, upgrades to the day hospital, expanded capacities for systemic therapy, and the introduction of innovative treatments—including immunotherapy and targeted drugs for breast, lung, colon cancers, and others. Thanks to a systemic approach, the list of available drugs has been expanded by more than 80 new entries, and the issue of oncology drug shortages has been significantly mitigated. With the establishment of the Central Therapy Preparation Unit, patients now have access to faster and safer treatment closer to their homes. Today, with three linear accelerators, a state-of-the-art 4D CT, new therapeutic protocols, and innovative drugs available in Montenegro, we can say that our patients have a real chance to receive timely, high-quality treatment with the support of a system that does not abandon them,” emphasized the minister.

He expressed gratitude to the team at the Oncology Institute—doctors, physicists, technicians, and nurses—because, as he stated, it is thanks to their expertise and dedication that advanced technology becomes a real opportunity for recovery and life, even in the most difficult stages of illness. Minister Šimun concluded that the Ministry of Health will continue to invest in knowledge, equipment, and people—because, in his words, “the health of citizens is not an expense, but the most important investment a country can make.”

Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, Dr. Aleksandar Radović, stated that a new chapter in healthcare has begun today:

“With the commissioning of this device, our patients will no longer need to seek treatment abroad. We have trained more than 20 specialists, held over 40 educational sessions, and are now fully equipped to provide therapy within our own system.”

Director of the Oncology Institute, Dr. Gordana Bašović, highlighted that this technology allows for faster, more precise, and safer treatment of the most complex tumor localizations—including the brain, thorax, and abdomen—as well as the treatment of multiple metastases simultaneously in a small number of sessions, without additional damage to healthy tissue.

“For our patients, this isn’t just new equipment—it’s a new chance. A chance for better outcomes, fewer side effects, shorter therapy, and an improved quality of life. Thanks to this advancement, Montenegro is now on par with modern European healthcare systems,” concluded Dr. Bašović.

