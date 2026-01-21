Kyrgyzstan records impressive growth in corn output for 2025
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The rise in corn output and yields points to stable agricultural performance, supporting consistent domestic supply and productivity trends.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy