SOCAR Carbamide eyes expansion to U.S. market as Azerbaijan strengthens fertilizer exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The Carbamide plant, operated by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), now fully meets the country’s domestic fertilizer demand and has emerged as a key exporter in the region, said Kutay Durna, director of the plant, Trend reports.

Durna highlighted the facility’s achievements during an event marking its inclusion in the prestigious Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and detailing ongoing projects.

“Currently, the Carbamide plant meets 100% of domestic demand, which accounts for 12% of total production. We are exporting fertilizer to Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, and Canada. If logistical challenges are managed, we could even send our products to the U.S., because our plant produces high-quality fertilizer,” Durna said.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 650,000 tons, with more than 95% of customers operating in agriculture, reflecting the widespread application of carbamide fertilizer in the sector.

