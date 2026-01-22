Azerbaijan processes thousands of export orders via “Azexport.az” portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) facilitated around 3,200 export orders through its "Azexport.az" portal in 2025, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of CAERC, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference summarizing results for 2025, Gasimli noted that a total of 763 entrepreneurs received free sales certificates during the year.

According to him, the "Enterprise Azerbaijan" portal recorded participation from 141 startups across 15 countries.

"In addition, the One-Stop Export Support Center received 3,451 applications from entrepreneurs," Gasimli said.

He highlighted the center’s scientific and analytical contributions, including 12 "Export Reviews," seven "Reform Reviews," 106 video reviews, 44 weekly summaries, four issues of the "Turkish Economic Review" in eight languages, two issues of the "Economic Reforms" journal, seven books, and 17 scholarly articles indexed in Scopus and Web of Science.

Through collaborations with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute, CAERC published the book "The Middle Corridor: Navigating Current Realities and Embracing Future Prospects" in Romania, as well as a two-volume research study, "The Economic Potential of Islamic Countries," through the UK’s Emerald Publishing.

Additionally, CAERC partnered with the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology (AIT) under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations to publish "Halal Economy," with Baku State University (BSU) to release "Fundamentals of Public Relations" marking the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijani national press, and with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the Academy of Public Administration under the President, and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association to publish the "InsurTech" textbook.

"For human resource development, over 40 international trainings were attended by our staff, and 570 volunteers were engaged in various programs. Within the framework of international cooperation, 56 international events and presentations were conducted," Gasimli added.

The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) is a government-established think tank that drives Azerbaijan's economic reforms by conducting research, preparing forecasts, coordinating initiatives, monitoring progress, and promoting data-driven strategies for sustainable development, focusing on areas like digital trade (Azexport.az) and public-private dialogue. Established in 2016, it aims to transform Azerbaijan's economy through innovative approaches, supporting national goals like diversifying from oil to human capital.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel