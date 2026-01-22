CAERC monitors thousands of projects through new management module

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) has launched a "Project Management" module to systematically track the implementation of state programs, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of CAERC, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference summarizing results for 2025, Gasimli noted that using this module, around 1,500 projects have been brought under monitoring and evaluation. He also added that the module allows for the timely identification of risks and improves the quality of decision-making.

"With the innovations introduced in state program management, CAERC has been recognized with more than ten international awards by prominent media organizations and think tanks from the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and across the Asia region," Gasimli emphasized.

The Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) is a government-established think tank that drives Azerbaijan's economic reforms by conducting research, preparing forecasts, coordinating initiatives, monitoring progress, and promoting data-driven strategies for sustainable development, focusing on areas like digital trade (Azexport.az) and public-private dialogue. Established in 2016, it aims to transform Azerbaijan's economy through innovative approaches, supporting national goals like diversifying from oil to human capital.

