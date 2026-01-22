FAO aims to boost cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) praised reforms in Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector and confirmed its interest in expanding cooperation with the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu on January 21.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, including FAO, is a key priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. The sides confirmed their readiness to continue and expand cooperation.

Turkmenistan is implementing projects with FAO support aimed at modernizing agriculture, improving land use, increasing productivity, and introducing modern technologies. Initiatives are also being carried out within the Green Climate Fund and the “One Health” framework.

Turkmenistan became a member of the FAO in 1995. The collaboration was reinforced as the country participated in regional programs, with notable involvement in the initial phase of the FAO-Türkiye Collaboration Programme (FTPP) from 2009 to 2015. Initial collaboration concentrated on assisting the Turkmen government in enhancing cotton production, mechanizing harvesting processes, and providing technical help for agricultural and environmental conservation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel