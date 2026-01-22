Turkmenistan, Japan discuss economic cooperation plans for 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed plans for economic cooperation in 2026, including the implementation of joint projects aimed at further strengthening bilateral partnership, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during the meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai on January 21 in Tokyo.

The Japanese side confirmed the importance of continuing work on economic projects highlighted by the Turkmen president during the first “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue Summit held in Tokyo on December 20, 2025, including initiatives in the field of circular economy.

The parties also emphasized the significance of further developing the medical cluster in Arkadag city, in which the Japanese company Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is actively involved.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to set a date for the 16th joint session of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japan-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation in Tokyo in 2026.

