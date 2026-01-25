Iran expands imports from Russia in 9M2025
Iran increased its imports from Russia over the reporting period, with growth recorded in both value and shipment volumes, driven largely by essential and industrial goods.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy