Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 25 January 2026 09:13 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

January 12

1.7000

January 19

1.7000

January 13

1.7000

January 20

-

January 14

1.7000

January 21

1.7000

January 15

1.7000

January 22

1.7000

January 16

1.7000

January 23

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

Average rate per week

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0201 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0095545 manat, amounting to 1.988725 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

January 12

1.9816

January 19

1.9776

January 13

1.9832

January 20

-

January 14

1.9795

January 21

1.9921

January 15

1.9778

January 22

1.9875

January 16

1.9738

January 23

1.9977

Average rate per week

1.97918

Average rate per week

1.988725

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0663 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.4121 manat, amounting to 2.20715 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

January 12

2.1521

January 19

2.1807

January 13

2.1692

January 20

-

January 14

2.1559

January 21

2.1870

January 15

2.1676

January 22

2.2139

January 16

2.1849

January 23

2.2470

Average rate per week

2.16594

Average rate per week

2.20715

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0392 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03928 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

January 12

0.0394

January 19

0.0393

January 13

0.0394

January 20

-

January 14

0.0394

January 21

0.0393

January 15

0.0394

January 22

0.0393

January 16

0.0393

January 23

0.0392

Average rate per week

0.03938

Average rate per week

0.03928

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

