Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
January 12
|
1.7000
|
January 19
|
1.7000
|
January 13
|
1.7000
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
1.7000
|
January 21
|
1.7000
|
January 15
|
1.7000
|
January 22
|
1.7000
|
January 16
|
1.7000
|
January 23
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0201 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0095545 manat, amounting to 1.988725 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
January 12
|
1.9816
|
January 19
|
1.9776
|
January 13
|
1.9832
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
1.9795
|
January 21
|
1.9921
|
January 15
|
1.9778
|
January 22
|
1.9875
|
January 16
|
1.9738
|
January 23
|
1.9977
|
Average rate per week
|
1.97918
|
Average rate per week
|
1.988725
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0663 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.4121 manat, amounting to 2.20715 manat per 100 rubles.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
January 12
|
2.1521
|
January 19
|
2.1807
|
January 13
|
2.1692
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
2.1559
|
January 21
|
2.1870
|
January 15
|
2.1676
|
January 22
|
2.2139
|
January 16
|
2.1849
|
January 23
|
2.2470
|
Average rate per week
|
2.16594
|
Average rate per week
|
2.20715
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0392 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03928 manat per one lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
January 12
|
0.0394
|
January 19
|
0.0393
|
January 13
|
0.0394
|
January 20
|
-
|
January 14
|
0.0394
|
January 21
|
0.0393
|
January 15
|
0.0394
|
January 22
|
0.0393
|
January 16
|
0.0393
|
January 23
|
0.0392
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03938
|
Average rate per week
|
0.03928
No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.
