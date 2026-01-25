Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar January 12 1.7000 January 19 1.7000 January 13 1.7000 January 20 - January 14 1.7000 January 21 1.7000 January 15 1.7000 January 22 1.7000 January 16 1.7000 January 23 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0201 manat this week, and the weighted average rate rose by 0.0095545 manat, amounting to 1.988725 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro January 12 1.9816 January 19 1.9776 January 13 1.9832 January 20 - January 14 1.9795 January 21 1.9921 January 15 1.9778 January 22 1.9875 January 16 1.9738 January 23 1.9977 Average rate per week 1.97918 Average rate per week 1.988725

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0663 this week, while the weighted average went up by 0.4121 manat, amounting to 2.20715 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble January 12 2.1521 January 19 2.1807 January 13 2.1692 January 20 - January 14 2.1559 January 21 2.1870 January 15 2.1676 January 22 2.2139 January 16 2.1849 January 23 2.2470 Average rate per week 2.16594 Average rate per week 2.20715

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 to 0.0392 this week, and the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0001 manat, making 0.03928 manat per one lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira January 12 0.0394 January 19 0.0393 January 13 0.0394 January 20 - January 14 0.0394 January 21 0.0393 January 15 0.0394 January 22 0.0393 January 16 0.0393 January 23 0.0392 Average rate per week 0.03938 Average rate per week 0.03928

No data were released on January 20, as the date is observed in Azerbaijan as a National Day of Mourning and marked as a non-working day.

