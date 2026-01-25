Uzbekistan reveals trade results with Turkmenistan in 2025
Photo: Turkmenistan Today (TDH)
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan rose to $1.2 billion in 2025, marking a 9.1% increase year-on-year, as Uzbekistan continues to expand and diversify its foreign trade relations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy