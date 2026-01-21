bp starts subsea intervention campaign in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. bp’s multi-well subsea intervention campaign in Deepwater Gunashli (DWG) using riserless light well intervention technology is now underway, Trend reports via bp.

Reportedly, the subsea construction vessel Khankendi has been fully converted for this purpose and has now sailed away to the DWG area to begin a series of subsea interventions.

bp has awarded two major contracts to support the safe and efficient delivery of the campaign:

A multi-million dollar RLWI contract to Oceaneering International for the provision of all RLWI services. This includes the setup, assembly, and testing of BORIS, as well as project management, engineering, systems integration, and the supply of equipment, materials and fabrication works required for BORIS’s deployment.

A multi-million dollar contract to SLB for light well intervention (LWI) services. The scope includes the provision of a wireline/slickline combination (Combo) unit to eliminate heavy lifting and simplify red zone management; a full bleed-off package with high-pressure pumping capabilities for circulation and pressure testing; multi-skilled crews as required.

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) accounted for 16.2 million tons of oil production in Azerbaijan in 2025 with total output in the country standing at 27.7 million tons of oil (including condensate).