EIB commits €50Mi to first-ever Ukrainian infrastructure equity fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced a €50 million commitment to Amber Dragon Ukraine Infrastructure Fund I (ADUIF), the first specialised infrastructure equity fund dedicated to Ukraine, Trend reports via the EIB.

The fund aims to mobilise private capital to support the country’s recovery and long-term reconstruction efforts.

Alongside the EIB’s commitment, the fund is expected to attract contributions from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Swedfund, and Impact Fund Denmark. These combined commitments are projected to reach approximately €200 million at first close, exceeding half of ADUIF’s €350 million target and enabling the fund to begin making investments.

ADUIF will focus on renewable energy, transport, and digital infrastructure, supporting essential services, economic activity, and Ukraine’s resilience. The fund is managed through a joint venture between Amber Infrastructure, a European infrastructure investor, and Dragon Capital, a leading Ukrainian investment manager, blending international expertise with strong local market knowledge.

The European Investment Bank, the EU’s financing institution, has been active in Ukraine since 2007. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the EIB significantly increased support for critical infrastructure and resilience-building projects, providing more than €4 billion in financing to date. The EIB’s support is channelled through instruments such as the EU for Ukraine Fund (EU4U) and the broader €50 billion Ukraine Facility, in partnership with the European Commission, EU Member States, and international partners.

The EU4U Fund, established in 2023, is backed by 16 EU countries and aims to finance recovery projects that might not otherwise secure funding. It has supported small businesses, emergency services, and urban transport modernisation, helping maintain essential services and strengthen Ukraine’s economic resilience.

Amber Infrastructure is part of Boyd Watterson Global Asset Management, managing over $36 billion in assets globally. The firm specialises in infrastructure investment and fund management across energy, transport, digital, and demographic sectors.

Dragon Capital, founded in 2000, is one of Ukraine’s leading independent private investment and asset management firms, with nearly three decades of experience investing in the country’s top manufacturers, service providers, and landmark real estate projects.