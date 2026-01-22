KazTransOil reports drop in oil transshipment at Aktau port in Kazakhstan

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. The volume of oil transshipment at Aktau Port using KazTransOil's facilities in 2025 reached 3.226 million tons, a 4% decrease compared to 2024, Trend reports via the company.

Particularly, transshipment to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route saw an 11% decline, amounting to 1.263 million tons. However, the expected volume of Kazakh oil supplies from Aktau to BTC in 2026 is forecasted to reach 1.6 million tons.

In 2025, KazTransOil transported 45.12 million tons of oil through its main pipeline system, a 1% increase from 2024 and a record high for the past seven years. The total oil cargo turnover across KazTransOil’s pipeline system in 2025 reached 36.002 billion ton-kilometers, up 1% from the previous year.

The company’s aggregated oil cargo throughput reached 46.057 billion ton-kilometers, reflecting a 2% uptick relative to 2024.