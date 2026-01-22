Kazakhstan plans to build four new pharmaceutical plants

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 22. Kazakhstan is set to build four new pharmaceutical plants, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The government has approved investment agreements between the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the companies AltINPHARM, MSP-ROMPHARM, Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm, and Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory for the localization of pharmaceutical production. The total investment in the approved projects amounts to 173 billion tenge ($340 million).

The corresponding resolutions were signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The implementation of these projects involves the localization of production for 356 types of medicines, including socially significant drugs. The product range will cover medications for cancer and diabetes treatment, as well as immunobiological, antiviral, anti-anemia, pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, cold and flu, and antimicrobial medicines.

The new plants will be located in Almaty (two projects), as well as in the Turkestan and Almaty regions.

In particular, the AltINPHARM project will involve the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in the Special Economic Zone "Park of Innovative Technologies" in Almaty.

The Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory project also plans the construction of a pharmaceutical complex in Almaty for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, medicines, and biopharmaceuticals.

The Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm project will establish a pharmaceutical complex with multi-profile production lines in the Almaty region.

The MSP-ROMPHARM project involves the construction of a high-tech pharmaceutical plant in the TURAN Special Economic Zone in the Turkestan region.

Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical sector includes 207 manufacturers as of mid-2025, up from 193 in 2023. This count features 43 medicine producers (25 with GMP certification) and 164 medical device manufacturers. Domestic production surged in 2024, bolstered by government initiatives favoring local output through long-term contracts and import substitution strategies. Key production regions include Shymkent, Almaty city, the Almaty region, and the Karaganda region.

