Kazakhstan rails ahead with increased grain shipments to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 25. In 2025, the volume of grain shipments by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company (KTZ) to Uzbekistan rose by 32% compared to 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons, Trend reports citing the company.

Overall, the total freight by KTZ between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted to 32.3 million tons, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. Of this, export shipments grew by 8.5%, reaching 13 million tons.

Last year, KTZ transported a total of 319.9 million tons of goods. This represents a 5.5% increase compared to 2024. The volume of export shipments also rose by 7.1%, hitting 89.2 million tons.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport reported that 14.3 million tons of grain were transported in 2025, reflecting a 31% increase over the 10.8 million tons recorded in 2024. Of this, 11 million tons were exported, a 33% rise, while 3.3 million tons were moved domestically, showing a 26% increase.