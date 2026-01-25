Kazakhstan unveils electricity generation by solar power plants in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 25. Kazakhstan’s solar power plants produced 2.042 billion kWh of electricity in 2025, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The total installed capacity of solar power plants in Kazakhstan reached 1.312 GW. The overall electricity generation from renewable energy sources (RES) in 2025 amounted to 8.621 billion kWh, reflecting a 13.7% increase compared to 2024.

Renewable energy sources accounted for 7% of the total electricity production in the country. The total installed capacity of RES facilities reached 3.537 GW.

In 2025, Kazakhstan's total electricity production amounted to 123.1 billion kWh, while consumption reached 124.6 billion kWh. The total installed capacity of the country’s power plants increased from 25.3 GW to 26.7 GW during the year.