Georgian company Orbi Group and Block Group Leaders Irakli Kvergelidze and Tornike Janashvili Attend a Special Holiday Celebration

On a snow-dusted December evening in Washington, D.C., Irakli Kvergelidze, Chief Executive Officer of Georgian company Orbi Group, and Tornike Janashvili, Chief Executive Officer of Georgian company Block Group, attended a private Christmas celebration at the White House as specially invited guests of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on December 5, 2025.

The evening was an intimate holiday gathering centered around a cultural gift to the nation: a command performance by world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, who graciously accepted a personal invitation to perform as part of the White House Christmas season. Held in the historic East Room, the performance was preceded by an intimate and festive pre-concert gathering featuring live holiday selections by the United States Marine Band. The pre-concert reception set a joyful and celebratory tone for the evening, with lively conversation and seasonal cocktail fare prepared by the White House culinary team—elegant, spirited, and unmistakably festive.

Attendance was limited to fewer than 150 guests drawn from across business, culture, and public life. Among those present were President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump;

Marco Rubio, United States Secretary of State; Pam Bondi, Attorney General of the United States; Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and other distinguished Cabinet members. Widely regarded as one of the most disciplined and effective leaders in modern American politics, Wiles was seen engaging guests throughout the evening, ensuring the gathering was both warm and memorable. Conversations unfolded naturally and socially, reflecting the spirit of the holidays and a shared appreciation for music, culture, and tradition—rather than any official agenda.

The evening was co-produced by longtime friend and business partner Mark Advent, an internationally recognized entertainment, hospitality, and leisure developer, and a respected power player in global business, real estate, and destination development. Advent is best known for landmark projects including the New York New York Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, a development that redefined experiential hospitality when it opened to unprecedented success in 1997.

“This was a beautiful and private Christmas evening centered on music, friendship, and gratitude,” said Advent. “Irakli and Tornike were invited as guests to enjoy an extraordinary cultural experience. I especially enjoyed seeing Secretary Rubio smiling from ear to ear while spending time with Ika and Toko—it was a wonderful moment that captured the warmth and spirit of the evening.”

Reflecting on the occasion, Kvergelidze said: “Experiencing Maestro Bocelli’s performance in such an intimate setting was deeply moving. The entire evening—from the lovely pre-concert gathering to the performance itself—captured the true spirit of Christmas.”

Under Kvergelidze’s leadership, Orbi Group has developed and operates some of the world’s largest hospitality properties, including its flagship Orbi City development in Batumi. Together with Block Group, the partners continue to pursue ambitious hospitality and mixed-use developments internationally, including forthcoming projects in Tbilisi and Batumi, as well as a highly anticipated collaboration with the iconic Italian hospitality house Cipriani and Advent Allen International.

Janashvili added: “What made the evening special was its energy and warmth—extraordinary music, gracious company, and the joy of celebrating the season together.”

Following the Washington gathering, Kvergelidze and Janashvili joined Advent and his partner Bill Allen, a hospitality legend in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, for previously scheduled business meetings related to hospitality and entertainment initiatives. Advent Allen International, in partnership with Orbi Group and Block Group, is preparing to announce a major integrated resort and casino development in Las Vegas and is actively exploring a potential U.S. public listing.

Among Advent Allen International’s newest projects is a $190 million Top Gun–inspired entertainment attraction currently in development on the Las Vegas Strip, based on Paramount Pictures’ and Tom Cruise’s blockbuster film franchise Top Gun (1986) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022). The attraction is envisioned as a high-adrenaline destination that captures the spectacle, excitement, and cinematic scale of the films—reflecting the same bold, experiential approach that has long defined Advent’s work in Las Vegas.

The evening concluded as it began—with gratitude for music, friendship, and the enduring spirit of the season.

“It was beyond wonderful having Irakli and Tornike at the White House and in America with us,” added Advent. “Together, they embody the very best of Georgian business and hospitality. They are true friends and exceptional leaders in every sense of the word—and I’m already excitedly planning their return as we celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday on the Fourth of July.”