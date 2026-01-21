Armenia, Azerbaijan plan to connect energy systems under peace initiative – Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The energy systems of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be connected within the framework of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today during a parliamentary Question Hour, Trend reports.

“Yes, unequivocally and unconditionally, the energy systems of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be connected to each other and will mutually use export and import opportunities on equal terms,” he said.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that diesel fuel prices in Armenia had decreased as a result of peace with Azerbaijan.

On August 8, 2025, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration regarding the meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in Washington. The declaration outlines the goal of ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing seamless transport connections between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project has been named “Trump’s Route for International Peace and Prosperity”.

