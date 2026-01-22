Rafah crossing to open next week in both directions - Ali Shaath

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. Rafah crossing will open next week in both directions, said the Head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Ali Shaath, Trend reports.

He made the remarks in a video message for the participants of the Board of Peace Charter signing ceremony held today in Davos as part of the World Economic Forum.

“I want to start by thanking President Donald J. Trump and his administration for their intensive efforts to advance peace in the whole region. I also thank Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatar, and Türkiye as mediators, the Palestinian Authority, and members of the United Nations Security Council for welcoming the comprehensive peace plan. These efforts created the opportunity for a new future in Gaza Strip,” said Shaath.

He pointed out that what will really matter is what comes next.

“This transition will succeed only if it delivers real tangible improvements in daily life for Gazans. As Chief Commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, it's my responsibility to turn this moment into action, to restore order, to rebuild the institutions, and to create a future for the people of Gaza defined by opportunity and dignity under the principle of one authority, one law, and one weapon. As a first step, I am pleased to announce the Rafah crossing will open next week in both directions. For Palestinians in Gaza, Rafah is more than a gate. It is a lifeline and symbol of opportunity. Opening Rafah signals that Gaza is no longer closed to the future and to the world. I want to be clear, there is much more work ahead, and none of it is easy. The road forward will involve difficult decisions and setbacks, but this is a real step, and it marks a new direction,” Shaath added.

Meanwhile, the stated goal of the Board of Peace Charter is to “promote stability, restore legitimate governance, and ensure lasting peace in conflict regions,” primarily in the Gaza Strip after the 2023-2025 war. The United Nations approved this in November 2025 with Resolution 2803. On January 16 this year, the White House announced that two structures would be subordinate to the Board of Peace Charter: the Executive Council and the Executive Committee on Gaza. The heads of dozens of states received invitations to join it.