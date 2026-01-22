Iran wants to negotiate – U.S. President

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 22. Iran wants to engage in negotiations, U.S. President Donald Trump said during the signing ceremony of the “Board of Peace Charter” held as part of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Trend reports.

“Iran does want to talk, and we’ll talk,” he emphasized.

According to the United States (US) president, a “great victory was achieved in June toward the main goal—peace.” Trump added that the US had completely destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability during Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Every bomb from the B-2 bombers hit the shafts and went deep into the ground, completely destroying everything they were working on. They were just two months away from creating a nuclear weapon. We could not allow that,” he explained.

In addition, Trump said that the US carried out strikes against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

“We destroyed ISIS. During the Biden administration it recovered a bit, but we delivered powerful strikes against it in Syria,” he noted.

The US president added that Syria is making significant progress and that the lifting of all sanctions has given the country “room to breathe.”

Trump also stated that the global situation is stabilizing.

“A lot of things are happening, and many of them are good news. Threats to Europe and America, the Middle East, and other regions are decreasing. Everything is very different from a year ago. Just a year ago, the world was literally on fire,” he said.

On January 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a warning to the U.S., stating that the country’s armed forces would “respond without hesitation with everything we have if we are subjected to a new attack.”

In late December 2025, Iran was swept by a wave of mass protests after the sharp devaluation of the national currency, the Iranian rial, deepened public anger and economic anxiety. In response, authorities tightened security measures, and police used tear gas and non-lethal weapons against demonstrators. Iranian officials accuse external forces of organizing the unrest; in particular, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the U.S. and Israel were involved in the actions of the protesters.

