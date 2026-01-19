Russian gas set to flow through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 18:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Armenia is discussing the issue of transporting Russian liquefied natural gas to Armenia via Azerbaijan by rail, the spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, Lilit Shaboyan, said, Trend reports.

She noted that Armenia imports gas from two main countries, Iran and Russia.

"Due to the current situation in Iran, some problems have arisen, and difficulties with Russia are related to the Upper Lars checkpoint. However, these problems will soon be resolved, as imports of liquefied gas to Armenia by rail will begin. Russia will soon supply liquefied gas to Armenia via Azerbaijan. The option of importing liquefied gas from Russia to Armenia by rail is also being discussed," she said.

On December 18, 2025, Azerbaijan’s state oil company company SOCAR delivered the first batch of domestically produced oil to Armenia. The shipment, totaling 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, was transported via 22 railcars and dispatched from the Baku cargo station to the Boyuk Kesik station by ADY freight train.

On January 9, 2026, overall, 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons in total), including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel, were shipped from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station to Armenia.

