Kazakhstan awaits global lab findings on fatal AZAL aircraft crash, minister says

ASTANA, Trend, January 21. Kazakhstan is awaiting reports from Russian and Western laboratories for the investigation into the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft, which occurred on December 25, 2024, near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport, Nurlan Sauranbayev, said during a press conference in Astana, Trend reports.

According to him, materials for the investigation were handed over to Azerbaijan and Russia for laboratory analysis under an internal agreement. The Azerbaijani side then passed them on to Western experts.

On 25 December 2024, an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny under flight number J2-8243 was subjected to external physical and technical interference. After losing control in Russian airspace, the aircraft was redirected toward Aktau, Kazakhstan, where it made an emergency landing. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 passengers survived.