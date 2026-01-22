Azerbaijan paves way for minting cybersecurity center of excellence with Mastercard (UPD.)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev and Mastercard's Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth Jon Huntsman discussed the creation of a cybersecurity center of excellence, the publication of Nabiyev on his X page says, Trend reports.

"During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital development, as well as transit and transportation in general.

Furthermore, we exchanged views on the creation of a cybersecurity center of excellence in Baku," the minister noted.

Mastercard is considering cooperation with critical infrastructure organizations, including government authorities, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, telecommunications operators, and the oil and gas sector. As part of the development of local infrastructure, the company plans to establish local cybersecurity teams in Azerbaijan and increase investments in products and human resources, ensuring the implementation of Mastercard’s know-how and technologies used globally in the local market.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel