Residents of Badara, Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly receive keys (PHOTO)(UPD)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, January 26.​ Residents who returned to Badara and Seyidbayli villages of the Khojaly district have been presented with keys to their homes, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to their homeland were greeted by Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President in the city of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, and congratulated them on the significant event, wishing them a prosperous life.

At this stage, 15 families (66 people) have been relocated to Badara, and 10 families (34 people) to Seyidbayli.

Previously, these families had temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

14:35

xxx

The groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Badara and Seyidbayli villages in the Khojaly district have reached their homes, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The groups sent from the Dordyol area of ​​Aghdam to the mentioned villages have reached its destination.

Families who have reached their destination will be given the keys to their apartments.

Taking into account these groups, a total of 73 families with 286 people returned to Badara village, and a total of 69 families with 250 people returned to the Seyidbayli village. Thus, the total population in the Khojaly district has reached 906 families (3,700 people).

12:40

xxx

New groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Badara and Seyidbayli villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district in accordance with the ongoing Great Return program to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families being relocated were temporarily settled in various locations across the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

In this phase, 15 families comprising 66 people are being moved to Badara village, while 10 families totaling 34 people are relocating to Seyidbayli village.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, officers, and soldiers who liberated the lands and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in this struggle.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel