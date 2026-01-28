Next group of former IDPs returns home to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent this morning has returned to their native homes in Horovlu village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Jabrayil district, thus completing another phase of resettlement, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families (77 people) returned to the village.

Families entered the rebuilt village with tears of joy and admired the beauty created in their homeland.

The village covers a total area of 248 hectares. In the first phase, 334 individual houses were built on 94 hectares, featuring two-, three-, four-, and five-room layouts and equipped with modern infrastructure, including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Internal village roads have been asphalted.

As part of the reconstruction, a school building with a capacity of 624 students, a kindergarten for 220 children, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multifunctional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports and health complex have been constructed. Historically used qanats destroyed during the occupation, Asgar, Shighi, Orta, Gulgasim, and Khalifa, have been restored. In addition, a park complex covering 4.4 hectares has been created in the village, along with pedestrian walkways stretching from Flag Square to the market complex. Olive, plane, and Eldar pine trees have been planted across a 3.1-hectare green area.

The former IDPs who returned to their homeland expressed great satisfaction with the state care shown to them and their deep gratitude to the country's leadership for creating the modern living conditions. The residents respectfully commemorated the dear memory of heroic martyrs who achieved this historic victory and liberated lands from occupation at the cost of their lives and prayed to God for their mercy. At the same time, residents, wishing long life and good health to veterans who showed courage in the battles, emphasized that the revival in the liberated territories was possible precisely thanks to this sacrifice.

06:41

xxx

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil region, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families, 77 people, have been resettled to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil region.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel