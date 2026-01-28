Next group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Horovlu village (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijani families consisting of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who arrived in Jabrayil district's Horovlu village today were handed the keys to their homes, Trend reports.

The families were provided with detailed information by staff from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. They were advised to avoid unfamiliar objects and immediately report any suspicious items to the relevant authorities.

The key presentation ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Presidential Envoy’s Office for the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, and other officials.

At this stage, a total of 20 families, comprising 77 people, have been relocated to Horovlu. These families were previously temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across various regions of Azerbaijan.

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent this morning has returned to their native homes in Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, thus completing another phase of resettlement, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families (77 people) returned to the village.

Families entered the rebuilt village with tears of joy and admired the beauty created in their homeland.

The village covers a total area of 248 hectares. In the first phase, 334 individual houses were built on 94 hectares, featuring two-, three-, four-, and five-room layouts and equipped with modern infrastructure, including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Internal village roads have been asphalted.

As part of the ongoing reconstruction efforts, a new school building with a capacity for 624 students, a kindergarten for 220 children, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multifunctional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports and health complex have been constructed. Additionally, qanats historically used in the area, specifically, Asgar, Shighi, Orta, Gulgasim, and Khalifa, have been restored, following their destruction during the period of occupation. Furthermore, a 4.4-hectare park complex has been established in the village, accompanied by pedestrian walkways that extend from Flag Square to the market complex. A 3.1-hectare green area has been planted with olive, plane, and Eldar pine trees.

Former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who have returned to their homeland expressed immense satisfaction with the state care extended to them, conveying deep gratitude to the nation's leadership for providing modern living conditions. The residents solemnly honored the memory of the heroic martyrs whose sacrifice secured the historic victory and liberated the land, offering prayers for their souls. At the same time, they extended heartfelt wishes for long life and good health to the veterans whose courage in battle made the revival of these liberated territories possible. They emphasized that this restoration effort was made achievable through the sacrifices of those who fought to reclaim the land.

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil region, Trend reports.

At this stage, 20 families, 77 people, have been resettled to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil region.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

