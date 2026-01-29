Next wave of former IDPs returns home to Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli village (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off this morning have reached Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, completing the next return process to the liberated territories, Trend reports.

Today, 142 people (26 families) returned to the village today.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.