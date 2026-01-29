New wave of ex-IDPs in Azerbaijan’s Mammadbayli village receives keys to their homes (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who resettled in Mammadbayli village, located in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, have been handed the keys to their new homes, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families who returned to the village, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) employees informed them in detail about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts; the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs); and other officials.

At this stage, 142 people (26 families) have returned to Mammadbayli. Previously, the families had temporarily settled in hostels, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

The families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off this morning have reached Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, completing the next return process to the liberated territories, Trend reports.

Today, 142 people (26 families) returned to the village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories is continuing.

Trend reports that those who migrated to the village of Mammadbeyli in the Zangilan district are families temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 26 families—142 people—have been relocated to the village of Mammadbeyli in the Zangilan district.

The residents who returned to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and prayed for mercy for our martyrs who lost their lives on this path.

