Azerbaijan reflects on positive outcomes of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Azerbaijani parliament has deliberated on and expressed strong appreciation for the recent visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the event at today's plenary session of the parliament.

" U.S. Vice President Vance paid an official visit to Azerbaijan. This visit, which is of historical significance, opened a new stage in the development of relations between the countries.

The speaker emphasized that the Strategic Partnership Charter signed during the visit defines long-term priorities of joint cooperation, creates a solid foundation for deepening cooperation in energy, economy, investment, space industry, digital infrastructure, defense, security, and other areas. Based on common interests in the field of peace, stability, and sustainable development, the charter reflects the intention of the parties to expand cooperation on the basis of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and national interests.

According to Gafarova, the rise of Azerbaijan's relations with the most powerful state in the world to a new level was made possible by the consistent and far-sighted policy of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

“Under his leadership, Azerbaijan has gained great prestige in the international community as a reliable partner, a key participant in regional energy and transport projects, and a state pursuing an independent foreign policy.

Today, at a time when our region is undergoing serious changes, we highly appreciate the contribution of the U.S. to establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The agreements reached within the framework of the visit will create conditions for strengthening the international relations of our state," the speaker said.

She added that Vance's visit showed that Azerbaijan and the U.S. share similar views on the future development of the South Caucasus region.

"Our cooperation serves the interests of not only the two countries, but also a wider region from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

The agreements reached during the visit will ensure the consistent and dynamic development of U.S.-Azerbaijani relations and create conditions for further strengthening the international positions of our state," she concluded.

