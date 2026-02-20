Azerbaijan reorganizing Media Development Agency and Social Research Center - decree (UPD)

Details added: first version posted on 16:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and Social Research Center public legal entities are being reorganized, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Media Development Agency is being reorganized as the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism public legal entity, through the merger of the Social Research Center public legal entity, with it, and the Center for Analysis of International Relations public legal entity, through the merger of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center with it.

The decree determined that:

The Media Development Agency (hereinafter referred to as the agency) is a public legal entity that operates in the direction of supporting the development of the media, training specialists in the field of media and organizing their additional education, stimulating the activities of audiovisual, print, online media entities and information agencies, as well as journalists and other media workers, as well as the application of new information and communication technologies and innovations in the field of media, as well as systematically analyzing the dynamics of the development of public relations, identifying current trends in this field and predicting changes, examining the possible impacts of these changes on society, ensuring the study of public opinion and conducting social research using modern information technologies and scientific approaches, and presenting the results of its scientific and analytical analysis to state bodies (institutions). The Center for the Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (hereinafter referred to as the center) is a public legal entity that operates in the field of analyzing the processes taking place in the world and the region, conducting fundamental research on international relations and security issues, communicating Azerbaijan's position on these issues to international public, political and academic circles, providing state bodies (institutions) of the country with scientific and analytical materials, as well as ensuring the protection of tolerance and cultural, religious and linguistic diversity in accordance with the ideology of Azerbaijanism, promoting Azerbaijan as a center of multiculturalism in the world, and researching and promoting existing multicultural models.

The rights and obligations of the Social Research Center public legal entity, and the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, as well as its property, are transferred to the agency and the center, respectively.

The implementation of the powers of the founder of the agency was entrusted to:

To the President of Azerbaijan:

- Approval of the agency’s charter and determination of the amount of the charter fund, and their changes;

- Establishment of the agency’s management bodies, appointment and dismissal of heads (members) of the management bodies;

- Liquidation and reorganization of the agency;

- Adoption of a decision on transferring the agency’s profit to the state budget for purposes not provided for in the charter;

- Participation of the agency in the establishment of economic societies or participation in them to establish, to grant consent to the establishment of departments, branches, and representative offices;

To the agency:

- Taking into account the above, to approve the structure of the agency, the labor remuneration fund, the number of employees, and the amounts of their salaries (salary, supplements to the salary, bonuses, and other payments) in agreement with the President of Azerbaijan;

- to resolve other issues falling within the powers of the founder of a public legal entity.

The exercise of the powers of the founder of the center must be entrusted to:

To the President of Azerbaijan:

- Approval of the charter of the center and determination of the amount of the charter fund, and their changes;

- Establishment of the Center's management bodies, appointment and dismissal of heads (members) of the management bodies;

- Liquidation and reorganization of the center;

- Adoption of a decision on the transfer of the Center's profit to the state budget for purposes not provided for in the charter;

To the Cabinet of Ministers:

- Approval of the center's annual financial statements;

- Granting consent to the establishment of economic entities of the center or participation in them, establishment of departments, branches, and representative offices;

- Granting consent to the conclusion of a transaction (a transaction of particular importance) exceeding 25% of the value of the center's net assets and a transaction with a relevant person, the value of which constitutes 5% or more of its assets;

To the center:

- determining development directions in agreement with the President of Azerbaijan;

- approving the structure of the center, the labor payment fund, the number of employees, and the amounts of their salaries (salary, supplements to the salary, bonuses, and other payments) in agreement with the President of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit to the President of Azerbaijan its proposals on the improvement of normative legal acts within three months, prepare and submit to the President of Azerbaijan the draft of the new charter of the agency and the center within two months, and resolve other issues arising from this decree.