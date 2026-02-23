Group of ex-IDPs arrives home in Azerbaijan's Aghdara settlements (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:06

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, February 23. A total of 63 families (293 people) of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to four settlements in the Aghdara district as part of the new stage of the Great Return program implemented in the liberated territories today, the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

At this stage, 46 people (10 families) have been relocated to Childiran village, 22 people (seven families) to Chapar village, 141 people (29 families) to the village of Ashagi Oratagh, and 84 people (17 families) to the village of Heyvali. The relocation process is being continued in a planned manner, and the necessary infrastructure is being provided for the sustainable settlement of residents.

Speaking at the ceremony of presenting the keys to the apartments in Aghdara, Deputy Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Sabuhi Gahramanov, said that large-scale restoration and reconstruction work is continuing in the district. Individual residential buildings are being thoroughly restored, new social facilities are being built, educational and healthcare institutions are being reconstructed, and modern communal infrastructure is being created in the villages.

Gahramanov also emphasized that the complete renewal of social infrastructure serves to ensure a comfortable, safe, and dignified life for residents. At the same time, employment issues for citizens returning to their native lands are constantly being kept in the spotlight, and appropriate measures are being taken to provide needy families with jobs in the public and private sectors.

Within the framework of the Great Return program, measures towards the socio-economic revival of the district are being continued in stages.

New relocation caravans have been dispatched to four restored settlements in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The caravans include former internally displaced residents of the district's Childıran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvalı, and Chapar villages.

Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and within the framework of the Great Return state program, returning families in Aghdara, who had been temporarily settled across the country in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now moving back to their native villages.

At this stage, 10 families, totaling 46 people, were resettled in the village of Childiran in Aghdara, 29 families, or 141 people, in Ashagi Oratagh, 17 families, or 84 people, in Heyvali, and 7 families, or 22 people, in Chapar.

Returning residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they received.

They also conveyed their appreciation to the courageous Azerbaijani Armed Forces, honoring the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their lands, and prayed for mercy for the martyrs who gave their lives for this cause.

