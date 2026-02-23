Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint intergovernmental commission (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran was held today, Trend reports.

The meeting, chaired by the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the commission on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, co-chairperson of the commission on the Iranian side, Farzaneh Sadegh, included authorized representatives of relevant organizations of both countries.

The meeting particularly emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are built on shared historical, cultural, and religious values, as well as principles of friendship and good neighborliness, and noted that the dynamics of bilateral ties are based on the political will of the leaders of the two countries and encompass all areas of cooperation.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in trade and economic relations, transport, energy, water management, humanitarian affairs, and other fields in detail.

Mustafayev pointed out that construction of the Aghband–Kalaleh road bridge has already been completed, and the bridge is expected to become operational once the border and customs infrastructure is finalized. The project will connect the East Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan via the shortest and most efficient route, and will also form an important part of a favorable road corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

In addition, extensive discussions were held on the development of the East–West and North–South transport corridors, the expansion of the region’s logistics capabilities and transit potential, as well as the construction of the Rasht–Astara railway line, considered a key component of the North–South Transport Corridor. The meeting noted that once commissioned, this railway line will significantly increase cargo transportation volumes in the North–South direction and reduce delivery times.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation status of joint projects carried out by the two countries, particularly those aimed at expanding regional logistics and transit potential, as well as ensuring energy sustainability.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the co-chairs signed a memorandum of understanding on the outcomes of the commission’s meeting.

