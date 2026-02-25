New group of former IDPs arrives home in Azerbaijan's Horovlu village (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The new group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has arrived in Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 30 families (115 people) have returned to the village.

The former IDPs who returned to the native land thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

