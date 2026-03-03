EU-Azerbaijan partnership holds strategic nature and strengthens Europe's.........(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The EU-Azerbaijan partnership plays a strategic role in bolstering Europe’s energy security, Cristina Lobillo, Director of the EU Energy Platform and International Relations Task Force (Directorate F) at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy (DG ENER), said at a meeting of the Advisory Councils on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and Green Energy in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, the global political landscape has changed significantly in recent years, and the EU has invested significantly in diversification and resilience, particularly in ensuring access to the global market.

"In this context, we attach great importance to maintaining strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with reliable suppliers such as Azerbaijan. Recently, we have been working on a new regulatory framework within the EU. One of the most important areas is reviewing the energy security architecture to assess further reforms beyond storage measures and to prevent potential disruptions to gas supplies in the face of geopolitical instability," she also said.

The director noted that the EU's gas policy is shifting from dependence to resilience.

"Legal restrictions on imports from Russia, as well as supplier diversification, strengthening storage mechanisms, and increasing market flexibility—all contribute to the development of a more sovereign energy policy. The European Commission is structuring its approach to ensure security of supply while simultaneously meeting climate goals and maintaining cost competitiveness.

By jointly ensuring stable supplies, competitive conditions, regulatory coherence, and gradual emission reductions, we can strengthen Europe's energy security while supporting Azerbaijan's role as a key, reliable, and future-oriented partner. Let's continue to deepen our energy cooperation in the spirit of trust, stability, and shared prosperity between the EU and Azerbaijan," concluded Lobillio.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel