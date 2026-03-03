Montenegro and Azerbaijan set to ink memorandum on cooperation priorities (Exclusive) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. A memorandum on cooperation priorities between Montenegro and Azerbaijan may be signed in the coming weeks, Montenegro State Secretary Dino Tutundžić told Trend on the sidelines of the meeting of the Advisory Councils on the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy in Baku.

"It's a great honor for me to be in Baku these days. This ministerial meeting and council are an excellent opportunity to establish contacts with our Azerbaijani partners, as well as with all the ministers and countries present," he said.

According to Tutundžić, the Advisory Council is seen as an opportunity to deepen relations with Azerbaijan, which Montenegro considers a friendly country. He noted the country's great potential, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

"Furthermore, I see this as an opportunity to establish contacts on the sidelines of the meeting—to interact with the Western Balkan countries, with European countries, and, together with Azerbaijan, to achieve concrete results and implement useful initiatives," the minister explained.

He also emphasized the need to diversify energy cooperation and strengthen the energy system for the coming decades.

The minister said that he held a productive meeting with a deputy minister of energy of Azerbaijan the previous day.

"We have agreed on further steps for our cooperation and may sign a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijani ministry in the coming weeks to define the priorities of our cooperation," he added.

