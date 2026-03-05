Azerbaijan reveals number of injured persons in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Four persons were injured in Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Sahib Abuzarov, head of the emergency medical assistance department of the Nakhchivan hospital, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Nakhchivan Ministry of Health has received an appeal from four people regarding the attack.

He said that the patients were provided with primary medical assistance and their condition is stable.

"Two of them were diagnosed with head trauma, and the other two with blunt trauma to the back. Currently, each of them has been placed in the relevant departments and their treatment is continuing," Abuzarov added.

The identity of one of the injured from the drone strikes on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, launched from Iranian territory, has been uncovered, a source in the Nakhchivan hospital told Trend.

"One of the injured is Reyhana Valiyeva, born in 1986. Her condition is currently assessed as moderate to severe. Her examination is continuing at the facility," the source noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Two civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

