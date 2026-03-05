Former IDPs arrive and receive house keys in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The next relocation of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan's Aghdam city took place today, and 90 families consisting of 346 people who arrived in the city received keys to their houses, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Representatives of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, attended the ceremony.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

