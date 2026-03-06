Azerbaijani, Moldovan Foreign Ministries seal plan of consultations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, signed the Plan of Consultations between the foreign ministries for 2026–2027, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA says, Trend reports.

Bayramov held a meeting with the Moldovan counterpart during his visit to Azerbaijan today.

The one-on-one meeting between Bayramov and Popșoi was later continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides.

The meetings discussed the dynamics of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral political dialogue, and reviewed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the economic, energy, alternative energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres.

The meetings noted the importance of promoting mutual investments, strengthening ties between business circles, and more efficient use of regional transport and logistics opportunities. In this context, the Moldovan side was called upon to benefit from the opportunities created by the free economic zones in Azerbaijan.

The importance of continuing cooperation in the humanitarian field, including in the areas of culture, science, and education, and student exchange was underscored. The projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Gagauzia were highly appreciated. In addition, the existence of direct flights and increasing ties between peoples were noted as factors positively affecting the tourism sector.

Issues of cooperation within international and regional organizations were discussed, and satisfaction was expressed with joint activities based on respect for each other's legitimate interests and mutual support in the UN, OSCE, European Political Union, BSEC, and other multilateral platforms.

The meeting also touched upon regional security issues, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the situation in the Middle East.

Moreover, the meetings stressed that the increasing military escalation in the Middle East is of serious concern, also once again highlighting that the attacks carried out by Iran on March 5, 2026 in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan using drones and resulting in damage to civilian facilities, including the airport terminal, a school building and injuries to civilians, are unacceptable.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the reconstruction and reconstruction activities carried out in our liberated territories and the return of former internally displaced persons.

The meetings were followed by a joint press conference, where the ministers made statements on the results of the meetings and answered questions from journalists.

