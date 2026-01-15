Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees boost in industrial output in 2025 (UPDATE)

Economy Materials 15 January 2026 15:39 (UTC +04:00)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 15. The total value of industrial output in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has reached 474.2 million manat ($278.9 million) in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan shows that this marks a 7.2% increase compared to 2024.

Nationwide, industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs produced goods worth 57.5 billion manat ($33.8 billion) during the first 11 months of last year, marking a 1.1% decrease compared to last year. Production in the oil and gas sector fell by 2.1%, while non-oil and gas sectors grew by 4.8%. Mining contributed 60.6% of national industrial output, manufacturing 33%, electricity and energy 5.4%, and water and waste management 1%.

In the mining sector, commercial oil production decreased by 4.7%, while commercial gas production increased by 1.1%.

