Bank Respublika and “Bank of China” sign cooperation agreement

China Is Now Closer: Bank Respublika Clients Can Conveniently Carry Out Banking Transactions with China

As part of its strategy to expand international partnerships, Bank Respublika continues to deepen cooperation with leading global financial institutions. A new milestone in this direction has been the establishment of a correspondent banking relationship with “Bank of China”, one of the largest financial institutions not only in China but worldwide.

This partnership marks an important step in strengthening Bank Respublika’s international correspondent banking network, enhancing its presence in global financial markets, accelerating integration into the international banking system, and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for major international financial institutions.

Through this cooperation, Bank Respublika’s clients will gain expanded opportunities in foreign trade and cross-border transactions. In particular, they will benefit from faster, more secure and more efficient settlement and currency operations, especially for transactions involving China.

Founded in 1912, Bank of China is among China’s oldest and most influential state-owned banks. With a global network spanning more than 60 countries and total assets exceeding USD 3 trillion, the bank offers a comprehensive range of services across corporate and retail banking, trade finance, financial institutions services and global markets.

