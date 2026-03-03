Azerbaijan becomes reliable gas supplier to Europe, minister says (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan is a reliable gas supplier to Europe, and the cooperation will be expanded in the future, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference within the framework of the 12th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministers and the 4th meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council Ministers held in Baku today,Trend reports.

“We have a document on strategic partnership in the energy sector with the European Union (EU). We work very closely within this format. Under this document, we maintain close cooperation both in the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor and green energy projects. Other areas are also included. Energy efficiency, reduction of carbon emissions, and a number of other energy-related issues are integral parts of this cooperation,” the minister added.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has been supplying energy to Europe for many years and continues to play a significant role, particularly in addressing challenges related to energy security in recent years.

“For many years now, we have been supplying energy. In recent years, especially in addressing issues that have emerged in Europe in the field of energy security, the natural gas we supply to Europe has played a special role. Today, we held a broad dialogue on how this cooperation should be developed in the future. I believe that at the next stage this cooperation will be further expanded,” Shahbazov stated.

He also noted the growing momentum behind green energy projects, underlining the EU’s strong interest in Azerbaijan’s initiatives. According to the minister, the EU supports projects launched at Azerbaijan’s initiative, including those related to green energy generation and electricity corridors.

Interconnectors, he said, create opportunities to link Azerbaijan with Europe, Central Asia, and, in the future, the Middle East. “We are working daily in this direction and coordinating projects with the European Union,” Shahbazov emphasized.