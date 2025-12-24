Azerbaijani Religious Leaders deliver address to President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24.​ Participants of the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures on the theme “Constitutional principles of state-religion relations in Azerbaijan: Secularism and freedom of conscience” have addressed an appeal to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"We – the religious leaders representing various faiths in Azerbaijan – would like to convey our deepest respect to Your Excellency and express our gratitude for the attention, care, and support you have shown.

The model of state-religion relations, set by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been further strengthened under your wise political will, adapting to the challenges of time. It has created an environment in which representatives of all religions in our country can freely exercise their faith, guaranteed by law. As a result of this policy, religious communities carry out their activities openly and transparently, engaging in close cooperation. The state's support for the preservation, restoration, and construction of religious monuments, the social security of religious leaders, and the comprehensive measures taken in the areas of religious education and enlightenment contribute to the preservation of our national and spiritual values and the upbringing of our younger generation in a patriotic spirit. Under your leadership, these efforts not only support the activities of religious communities but also enrich our people’s spiritual life, contribute to the preservation of our historical and cultural heritage, and promote the promotion of high moral and patriotic values.

The achievements of modern Azerbaijan, especially the victory in the Patriotic War, won under your wise leadership as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and celebrated this year as the fifth anniversary, have been inscribed in history as a symbol of our people’s will and unity. Immediately after the war, by calling for peace, you once again demonstrated the high moral qualities of our people and their humanitarian and just spirit. You proved once again that Azerbaijan views this victory as an opportunity for lasting peace, mutual understanding, and cooperation in the region.

The restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated lands are proud results of our state's strong will and your visionary policies. The projects led by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, to restore historical, cultural, and religious monuments in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as outside the country, are recognized globally as exemplary initiatives for the preservation of universal cultural heritage. These projects also show the equal respect and care our government pays to the historical heritage of various religious confessions, cultures, and nations, contributing to strengthening inter-civilizational solidarity and the development of intercultural dialogue.

In today’s world, where religious and ethnic tensions are rapidly increasing and conflicts continue to pose a serious threat to international security, the importance of Azerbaijan's unique experience of tolerance and multiculturalism has become even more relevant. Against the disappointing backdrop of growing Islamophobia, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, racial discrimination, and religious-cultural contradictions in many countries, where societies are witnessing polarization, conflict, and mistrust, the approach in Azerbaijan, which treats all religious and ethnic communities with respect and attention and fosters mutual understanding, cooperation, and dialogue among representatives of different cultures and religions, clearly demonstrates the success of our model of state-religion relations. Undoubtedly, the Azerbaijan model is an unparalleled example for the international community, which seeks to strengthen regional and global peace, humanism, and inter-civilizational dialogue.

Please be assured that we – the religious leaders of Azerbaijan – will continue to support the policy you are leading for the strengthening of national-spiritual unity and the promotion of our moral and ethical values. We'll be by your side not only with our prayers but also with our practical actions, continuously enhancing our efforts for the prosperity of our beloved homeland.

On this occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday, the fifth anniversary of the glorious victory in the Patriotic War, the upcoming World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year. We wish you good health, success in the sacred work you are doing for the strengthening of our state and the well-being of our people.

May God protect Azerbaijan and keep its glorious flag always waving high!

May the Almighty grant success to our country under your leadership!" the letter reads.