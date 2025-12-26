Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington holds great value for bilateral... (Update)

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 16:07 (UTC +04:00)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington holds great value for bilateral ties, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference on the results of 2025,Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that actions taken in line with the foreign policy course set by President Aliyev have a systematic character.

“This year, positive dynamics have accompanied U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. Continuity is particularly important. Relations on both bilateral and multilateral bases, as well as our leadership in international organizations where we take the initiative, will continue,” he added.

