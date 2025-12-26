Türkiye always coordinates with Azerbaijan in its relations with Armenia - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Türkiye has always acted in coordination with Azerbaijan in its relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the results of 2025, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the Turkish side had contacts with Azerbaijan regarding the existence of flights from Türkiye to Armenia months ago.

"This is not news to us. We were aware of this before it was made public. Hakan Fidan also said that Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are linked to Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are unparalleled. Historical ties, friendship and relations between the leaders of the two countries are the basis of this," he explained.

According to him, this activity continues in a coordinated manner even after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

"Türkiye is a brotherly state and ally for Azerbaijan," the minister added.

