Azerbaijani FM labels proposed oil tariff for Armenia as excessive (Update)

Politics Materials 26 December 2025 18:44 (UTC +04:00)

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. When the request for the sale of oil products to Armenia was received from the other side, the tariff offered to the Georgian side during the initial negotiations was very high, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a press conference reviewing the year’s developments, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the proposal raised specific questions for Azerbaijan, as it did not align with current practices.

“As soon as the Georgian leadership became aware of the issue, it took it under control. The situation changed radically, the tariff issue has now been resolved, and the companies have reached a pricing agreement,” Bayramov said.

