Azerbaijani National Hero Shahin Tagiyev laid to rest at military memorial cemetery...

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijani National Hero Shahin Tagiyev was laid to rest at the Military Memorial Cemetery on January 16, Trend reports.

A farewell ceremony was held ahead of the burial, drawing representatives of state institutions and members of the public who gathered to pay their final respects to the National Hero.

Tagiyev was laid to rest to the sound of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a ceremonial gun salute. Prayers were offered in his memory, as flowers and a wreath were placed at his grave in tribute to his service and sacrifice.

Taghiyev, originally from Shusha, was born on February 3, 1949, in Tartar city. In 1969, he graduated from the Energy Technical School and was sent to the Udmurt region of Russia. Tagiyev, who worked in the energy and trade sectors in Russia and Azerbaijan since his youth, joined the National Liberation Movement in 1988. In 1991, the hero voluntarily participated in the Karabakh War and led the battles as a company commander with the rank of lieutenant. In 1992, he was appointed commander of the Gurtulush battalion, created on the basis of that unit, and demonstrated special courage in breaking through the enemy front in the Aghdara direction, as well as in the battles in the Tartar, Seysulan, Yarimja, and Levonarkh directions. He died on December 29 in Malmö, Sweden, after a long illness.

Taghiyev's body was brought to the homeland on the night of January 15 with the support and organization of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

In a statement, the committee said it was deeply saddened by Tagiyev’s death and extended condolences to his family and to the broader Azerbaijani diaspora.