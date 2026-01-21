President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East, and Africa in Davos (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Adrian McDonald, President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) of Dell Technologies, one of the world’s leading US IT corporations, in Davos on 21 January, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The conversation highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, which remains highly attractive to foreign investors. The meeting touched upon Dell Technologies' ongoing operations in Azerbaijan, specifically noting the establishment of a supercomputer center in the country with the company's involvement. They exchanged views on utilizing the center's resources for applications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced decision-making systems.

The discussions also covered cooperation opportunities in the development and modernization of IT infrastructure, networking equipment, data centers, and cloud infrastructure projects, including the design and implementation of advanced data centers.

Will be updated