Azerbaijani parliament to host meetings with MFA representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21.​ Meetings with representatives from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be held in the parliament, Trend reports.

This issue was included in the work plan for the 2026 spring session of the parliament's committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations.

As part of the spring session, the committee will review the strategic directions outlined in the foreign policy course set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, including discussions on objectives and challenges in the context of new geopolitical and geoeconomic realities.

Meetings with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are planned to be held within the committee, where necessary, to provide relevant opinions, proposals, and recommendations.

The work plan also includes the following issues:

Organizing meetings with senior officials from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora (SCWD) to strengthen ties with Azerbaijanis living abroad and active Azerbaijani organizations in foreign countries, in close cooperation with the SCWD.

Carrying out international efforts to raise awareness of the heavy consequences of the Armenian military aggression in the territories liberated from occupation, in accordance with the new realities in the region, and informing the world public about the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Continuing the targeted efforts to spread the truth about the Khojaly Genocide to the world community within the framework of the Justice for Khojaly international advocacy campaign and advocating for the recognition of this tragedy as an act of genocide against the Azerbaijani people.

Holding meetings with parliamentary working groups and delegations of international parliamentary organizations to further develop interparliamentary cooperation and provide assistance on key directions of international activity.

Organizing relevant hearings to professionally and effectively defend Azerbaijan's national interests both in the region and globally.

